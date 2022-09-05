Bihar: Boat carrying 55 people capsizes in Ganga; 10 missing

Patna: A boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river near the Shahpur police station area in Bihar’s Danapur on Sunday. According to an official, 10 people were reported missing and a search operation was launched to find the missing persons.

The incident took place after the labourers were returning from work. People gathered around the river soon after the news of the sinking of the boat spread. All the persons on board hailed from the Daudpur area of Patna. The search operation was carried out with the help of divers. NDRF team has been informed and two boats were sent to rescue the trapped.