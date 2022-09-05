Boat capsizes in Odisha’s Chilika Lake, 2 died

On Sunday night in the Puri district of Odisha, a country boat capsized, killing at least two people, according to the police. According to Puri Superintendent of Police K V Singh, a party of people were returning from the islet of Kalijaikuda in Chilka Lake when their boat turned turtle just 3 kilometres from the shore in the midst of rain and violent winds.

He claimed that although three people were reported missing after the boat capsized, one of them swam ashore. The bodies of two men, whose identities have not yet been determined, were later recovered by fire service personnel, according to the SP.

Locals saved at least 10 boat passengers, he claimed. The SP said that it was still unknown how many passengers were on the boat. According to a National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) study, Odisha had the highest number of boat capsize deaths in the nation. As many as 79 people died in incidents of boat capsize last year.