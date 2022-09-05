Child rights panel express doubt on probe of Dumka rape and murder case

The investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a young tribal girl in Dumka, Jharkhand, has been questioned by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The accused’s brother allegedly threatened the victim’s family, but the police did not file a FIR about it, according to NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

‘The accused’s brother has threatened the relatives of the victim. Yet, the police have not registered an FIR on this. We have requested the police to register an FIR and arrest the accused’s brother,’ he said.

Locals in Dumka, Jharkhand, spotted the 14-year-old tribal girl hanging from a tree early on September 2. The girl was allegedly raped and murdered. Arman Ansari, the accused, was arrested.

Sources claim that the girl had resided in Dumka with her aunt, where she met Ansari and started relationship. They said that she was pregnant. According to the sources, Ansari killed her when she asked him to marry her.

Kanoongo added that the victim’s parents were barred from meeting with the NCPCR team. ‘We were not allowed to meet the parents of the child. The parents have not been given any compensation nor are they being allowed to meet investigation agencies. There’s doubt about the administration’s role,’ Priyank Kanoongo said.