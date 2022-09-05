Hopefully more people will join the ‘noble profession of teaching’; President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her hope on Sunday that more talented people will enter the teaching profession. She went on to say that the efforts of our teachers will help us reach new heights in the field of education. Ms. Murmu stated in her message for Teachers’ Day that teachers have tried and continue to try to improve their abilities and proficiency through new research, experiments, and innovations.

‘Our teachers are constantly striving to improve their abilities and proficiency through new research, experiments, and innovations. Our education system is changing as a result of the National Education Policy 2020. It also provides opportunities for the incorporation of Indian cultural values and languages into our educational system. I am confident that the efforts of our teachers will help us reach new heights in the field of education’, according to PTI, she said.

She went on to say, ‘This occasion marks the birth anniversary of the great teacher-philosopher and former President of India, Dr S Radhakrishnan. I pay my humble homage to him. He is an inspiration to all teachers who strive to instil in their students human values in addition to knowledge.’