Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation launches tour package to Shirdi and Shani Singnapur

Mumbai: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has launched a new economy tour package to Shirdi and Shani Singnapur in Maharashtra. Those interested can avail of this tour package until September 8.

This 4 days and 5 nights package will cost Rs 23,820 per person in 2AC and Rs 15,740 per person for 2 passengers. The price will be Rs 21,810 per person in 3AC and Rs Rs 13,460 for two people and Rs 10,930 for 3 people. Passengers can board the train from Lucknow. The tour package includes charges for train tickets, hotel stay, local transport, breakfast and dinner.

For more information click: https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NLR022