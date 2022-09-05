Indian Railways extends service of 4 trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Northwestern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to extend the service of 4 special trains. The national transporter decided to extend the services of special trains connecting Bandra Terminus in Mumbai with Udaipur, Barmer and Ajmer in Rajasthan and Bhiwani in Haryana to cater the heavy rush of passengers. The services will be extended till December.

The schedule is as follows:

Also Read: Vivo launches new V series smartphone: Specifications and price

Train No. 09037/09038 Bandra Terminus-Barmer – Bandra Weekly special train service is being extended from Bandra Terminus till December 30, and from Barmer till December 31.

Train No. 09039/09040 Bandra Terminus-Ajmer – Bandra Weekly special train service is being extended from Bandra Terminus till December 28, and from Ajmer till December 29.

Train No. 09067/09068 Bandra Terminus-Udaipur – Bandra Weekly special train service is being extended from Bandra Terminus till December 26, and from Udaipur till December 27.

Train No. 09007/09008 Bandra Terminus-Bhiwani – Borivali Weekly special train service is being extended from Bandra Terminus till December 29, and from Barmer till December 30.