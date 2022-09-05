Kabir Bedi conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice

Kabir Bedi, a seasoned actor with a significant body of work in Italy, has made India proud after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. At the Venice Production Bridge market, the star received the Filming Italy Movie Lifetime Achievement Award.

Producer-actor Tiziana Rocca and Roberto Stabile gave the celebrity the award. The actor, who has been an unofficial ambassador for Indo-Italian ties for over 40 years, discussed his endeavours to draw attention to India among Italians.

As per the international media outlet, during his acceptance speech, the legendary actor said, ‘I have tried to make people in Italy focus on India for many years, and people in India focus on Italy. Since the time of Sandokan, I’ve done over six major series in Italy and not many people realize that really Bollywood and Hollywood are a far lesser part of my life than my career in Italy’.

The daring pirate hero who battled against the British colonisers is featured in the film Sandokan, which is based on the novels of Emilio Salgari. The 1976 debut of the television show captured the attention of the Italian public and attracted a record 34% of viewers. The Bold and the Beautiful, Dynasty, Murder, She Wrote, Magnum, PI, Hunter and many more are among Bedi’s other international ventures in addition to these.

With his memoirs ‘Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor’, which became a bestseller in Italy and India in 2021, Bedi experienced yet another success. For the book’s Italian translation, Bedi received the Diva & Donna book of the year prize in Venice on Friday. Bedi’s career in film, television, and theatre has covered three continents, including India, the United States and particularly Italy among other European nations. Khoon Bhari Maang, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and Kacche Dhaage are just a few of his early Bollywood blockbusters.