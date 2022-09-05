Liz Truss defeats Sunak to become next UK prime minister!

Mary Elizabeth Truss, also known as Liz Truss, is set to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. She defeated Rishi Sunak in the race to choose a new leader for the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom. Truss (47) is the third female prime minister of the United Kingdom, following Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

Initially trailing Sunak, Truss surged ahead as voting rounds continued. She then consistently led Sunak, 42, in polling among an estimated 200,000 Tory members eligible to vote. The leadership race began in July, when departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned following a series of scandals. Previously, Truss told the Daily Mail that as prime minister, she would ‘do everything in my power to ensure that everyone, no matter where they come from, has the opportunity to go as far as their talent and hard work takes them’.

Despite her bravery, Truss may face a difficult task in winning over the country’s general public. According to a YouGov poll conducted in late August, 52 percent of respondents thought Truss would make a ‘ poor’ or ‘terrible’ prime minister. 43 percent said they didn’t trust her to deal with the pressing issue of rising living costs.

Truss arrives at the office just as energy prices in the UK have risen. There is a palpable sense of outrage among the general public. She takes office at a time when Europe is affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Russia has used its position as Europe’s major gas supplier to exert political pressure. As the winter months approach, Europe’s energy shortage may exacerbate.