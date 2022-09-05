PM Modi to interact with national award recipients on Teachers’ Day

On Monday, in honour of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a talk with a group of teachers from across the nation at his residence. President Droupadi Murmu will award them with national awards at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi before the interaction. Two teachers from Uttarakhand and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive awards under the special category for teachers with differently-abled , out of the 45 awardees.

The Union Education Ministry’s Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha channels will telecast the event live. The aim of the awards, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, is to recognise and honour some of the best teachers ‘who through their dedication and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education, but have also enriched the lives of their students.’

Since 1962, September 5 has been recognized as Teachers’ Day in memory of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second president and a man noted for his valuable contributions to education.