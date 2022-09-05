Renault launches ‘Festive Limited Edition’ of Kwid, Triber and Kiger in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Renault India has launched the ‘Festive Limited Edition (LE)’ of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger in the markets. The bookings for these models have already begun at the company authorized dealerships across India. The Festive Edition of Renault Kwid, Renault Triber and Renault Kiger has been presented in a dual tone White and Mystery Black paint scheme. The new Festive Limited Edition is mechanically unchanged

Renault Kiger Festive Limited Edition: The Limited Edition Renault Kiger is powered by 1.0-litre NA petrol engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual or automatic transmission and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol that can be had with either a 5-speed manual or CVT.Other features include Wireless Smartphone Charge and Cruise Control. The SUV has been awarded a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP. It is priced at Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RXZ 1.0-litre MT and Rs 10.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RXZ 1.0-litre Turbo CVT.

Renault Triber Festive Limited Edition: The Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) is equipped with piano black wheel covers and door handles. The MPV is powered by 72bhp, 1.0-litre NA petrol with 5MT or an automatic transmission. It has a boot capacity of 625 litres. It was awarded 4-star safety rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP. It is priced at Rs 7.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RXZ trim Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RXZ automatic.

Renault Kwid Festive Limited Edition: The car is priced at Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Climber trim and Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Climber automatic.