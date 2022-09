Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices ended higher on Monday. BSE Sensex index climbed 442.65 points to end at 59,245.98. NSE Nifty gained 126.35 points to 17,665.80. Media, Metal, Realty and Bank indices gained in today’s session and all sectoral indices ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were , Hindalco,JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, ITC and NTPC. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Auto and Nestle India.