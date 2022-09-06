Israeli troops attack the West Bank, killing one Palestinian and injuring 16.

During an operation in the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops blew up the home of a Palestinian who had carried out a deadly shooting incident in Tel Aviv, killing one Palestinian and injuring 16 others, according to witnesses and medical personnel.

Witnesses claimed that columns of Israeli military vehicles had invaded the Palestinian city of Jenin while coming under heavy fire, and that gunshots could be heard echoing throughout the streets while loudspeakers urged citizens to resist the Israeli army.

The Israeli military claimed that during the operation to demolish Raad Hazem’s residence, during which he opened fire into a Tel Aviv bar on April 7, killing three Israelis, its troops had come under heavy Palestinian fire.

The military posted on Twitter, ‘The soldiers used live fire and riot dispersal techniques in response.’

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israeli gunfire claimed the lives of one individual and injured 16 others.

Following a spate of deadly Palestinian street attacks in Israel, Israel increased its incursions into the West Bank, frequently in the militant stronghold of Jenin.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the campaign has claimed the lives of about 100 Palestinians, including militants, civilians, and participants in conflicts with Israeli forces.

‘To stop terrorist assaults, the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) dramatically intensified counterterrorism efforts. About 1,500 wanted people have been found as a result of the operation, and hundreds of attacks have been stopped ‘Aviv Kohavi, the head of the Israeli military, made a statement.