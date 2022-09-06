Ahead of Central Vista Avenue inauguration, Delhi traffic police announces traffic restrictions

On Thursday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Central Vista Avenue, there will be traffic restrictions in several areas of central Delhi, according to officials on Tuesday. The road from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be available to the public on September 8.

Extensive arrangements, according to Delhi Police, have been made to increase pedestrian safety, including children, and to ensure traffic flow in the New Delhi district. From 6 pm to 9 pm, all general traffic will be took a detour off of the specified roads.

Traffic will be diverted off roads including Tilak Marg (from C-Hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Quila Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road), and Shershah Road, according to the traffic advisory (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road). Marg Dr. Zakir Hussain (From C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing).