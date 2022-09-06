How to determine whether an avocado is fully ripe

Have you ever questioned why certain avocados seem to have an overly smooth texture? This might open your eyes, though. You must avoid avocados with a smooth as silk feel; properly ripe avocados will have a lumpy and slightly gritty texture.

The avocado’s dark brown or even black skin can easily conceal a lot of information about the fruit’s true flavour and texture.

You’ll be shocked to learn that the exterior of an avocado that is fully ripe typically has a dark greenish hue rather than a black one. So, before choosing the next avocado, always check its colour.

There is no doubting the creamy, mushy feel of this vegetable’s interior, but have you ever had avocado that was too soft? It is sad to break your heart, but avocados that appear too soft and squeezy are actually not perfectly ripe. So, it is best to avoid it!

The avocado will yield to firm, mild pressure if it is ripe and ready to consume. A little blackness can also be seen in the topmost layer. Therefore, try applying firm pressure on the avocados before making a purchase decision.

Reminder: If you purchase an unripe avocado, store it in the refrigerator for a day or two while monitoring the texture and colour. Eat the avocado before it becomes overripe.