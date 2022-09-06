Indian Airlines hijacker reveals Islamabad location; Read on…

Gajinder Singh, a wanted terrorist who was involved in the 1981 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight to Lahore, revealed his whereabouts in Pakistan in a Facebook post. On his Facebook page, the co-founder of the hardline group Dal Khalsa was photographed standing in front of the Gurdwara Pania Sahib in Hasan Abdal.

Gajinder was one of five men who hijacked an Indian Airlines flight carrying 111 passengers and six crew members and forced it to land in Lahore on September 29, 1981. They demanded the release of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and other Khalistan movement zealots. He and the other four were found guilty by a Pakistani court and sentenced to life in prison. They were all released in October 1994 after being imprisoned for 14 years. After that, he flew to Germany before returning to Pakistan.

In 2002, Gajinder’s name was on India’s list of the 20 most wanted terrorists. Although Pakistan denies his presence, India has requested that he be deported. The illegal taking of an aeroplane by an individual or a group is known as hijacking. Most hijackings include forcing the pilot to fly in accordance with the hijacker’s demands, a practise dating back to the first hijackings.

In rare cases, such as the September 11th attacks, hijackers flew the planes themselves and used them in suicide attacks. In other cases, such as Germanwings Flight 9525, the official pilot or co-pilot has hijacked a plane. In the majority of countries around the world, hijacking an aeroplane is punishable by life in prison or a lengthy prison sentence. Aircraft hijacking is a capital offence in the vast majority of jurisdictions where the death penalty is an acceptable punishment, including China, India, Liberia, and the United States states of Georgia and Mississippi.