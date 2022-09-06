News anchor suffers ‘stroke’ during live broadcast; Watch Video!

On Saturday, September 3, an American television news anchor began tripping over her words and appeared unwell on air, and it was later revealed that she was experiencing the early symptoms of a stroke. Julie Chin, an Oklahoma news anchor for KJRH, was on the air when she suffered what was later determined to be the ‘beginnings of a stroke’.

Chin was having trouble forming sentences, and a video of the incident shows her saying, ‘I’m sorry, something is wrong with me this morning, and I apologise to everyone,’ before passing the baton to her colleague.

Watch the video here:

Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs. pic.twitter.com/aWNPPbn1qf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2022

Her coworkers realised she was having a medical emergency and called 911. Doctors diagnosed her symptoms as ‘the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke.’ The anchor revealed on Facebook that ‘the episode seemed to come out of nowhere,’ and that she felt great before the show.

She raised stroke awareness and encouraged people to remember the acronym ‘BE FAST’ when identifying the condition. ‘Be fast and call 911. B.alance (Sudden loss of balance), E.yes (Sudden vision changes), F.ace (Facial droop), A.rms (One arm drifts downward), S.peech (Slurred/confused speech), T.ime & Terrible headache’.

When discussing her stroke, she described the symptoms she experienced. ‘ First, I lost some vision in one of my eyes. My hand and arm went numb a few minutes later. When my mouth refused to speak the words on the teleprompter that were right in front of me, I knew I was in big trouble’. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that over 795,000 Americans have a stroke each year, making it one of the leading causes of death in the country.