Significant Act of aggression; Pakistan military fires upon BSF troops on the border

Pakistan rangers opened fire on the BSF ‘maintenance party’ in the forward area of Jammu’s Arnia sector in a major provocation on the Indo-Pakistan International Border. This act of defiance comes just days after a Pakistani intruder was apprehended in the same area.

According to BSF sources, around 9 a.m., Pakistani rangers stationed in the Khanor area of Pakistan opened fire on a BSF working party in Jammu’s Arnia sector. The incident was reported to the BSF’s top brass shortly after it occurred. However, it is unclear whether BSF retailed or not.

According to sources, no losses to US troops have been reported as a result of Pakistan’s provocation. This is Pakistani rangers’ first major provocation since the Indian and Pakistani sides agreed to a ceasefire in February 2020.