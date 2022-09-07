An eight-hour traffic jam delays ‘Burning Man’ revelers

The Burning Man festival, a nine-day music and culture festival in Nevada, United States, concluded on Monday. The event that took place three years later as a result of COVID-19 saw a lot of revelry and fun. But its conclusion spelled doom for everyone returning home. Those leaving the venue in the Black Rock desert were reportedly stuck in an eight-hour traffic jam.

Images of the traffic jam have gone viral, showing 15 lanes of bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles. The official Burning Man Twitter account requested that people postpone their return due to the massive traffic jam.

Exodus wait time is currently around 8 hours. Consider delaying your departure until conditions improve. If you must leave now, drive on L Street to prevent traffic jams. Drive slowly, watch for road debris, follow directions from Gate staff, and listen to BMIR 94.5FM. — Burning Man Project (@burningman) September 5, 2022

The traffic that occurs when people leave the festival is known as ‘burners,’ and it is a common occurrence. However, the problems appeared to be worse this year, owing to the ongoing heat wave and the gas crisis.

Over 80,000 people attended the Burning Man festival, which was held ahead of Labor Day. The festival concluded with the burning of an effigy known as the Burning Man, a tradition that has been carried out since the festival’s inception in 1989.