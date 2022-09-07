Bajrang Dal activist killers had animosity toward Hindus: NIA

According to a charge sheet recently filed before the Special Court by the National Investigation Agency, the individuals accused of killing a Bajrang Dal activist here in February of this year had developed enmity toward the Hindu community and shouted anti-activist slogans as they hacked the activist to death.

In the midst of the Karnataka hijab (head scarf) controversy, the activist was publicly killed. The charge sheet stated that ‘Investigation revealed that the accused had developed enmity towards the Hindu community during the CAA-NRC issue, hijab controversy and cow preservation activities of the Bajrang Dal activists,’

‘For these reasons, they (accused) conspired to create terror among people of Hindu community, and to create communal disharmony, ill-will and hatred among people of Hindu and Muslim community in Shivamogga city,’ it said. It was also stated that the accused began keeping track of the movements of well-known Hindu community leaders in Shivamogga during processions, celebrations, and community functions.

As a well-known Hindu community leader, Harsha was the next target for the accused, who then carried out a recon and obtained weapons to kill him, according to the charge sheet.