Coal production surge by 58% in India

New Delhi: The coal production from captive and commercial coal blocks surged by 58% in the last five months. Data released by the Union Ministry of Coal revealed this.

According to the data, 43.93 million tonnes of coal was produced during April to August this fiscal. At present, 37 captive and commercial coal mines are operational. 11 mines are expected to start production during this year.

The Union government is planning to increase the coal production in the country. The Union Ministry of Coal is aiming to increase the coal production to 1.23 billion tonnes by 2024-25.