Coal smuggling scam; CBI questions Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak for nearly 8 hours

In connection with the alleged coal smuggling scam, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agents questioned Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak for nearly eight hours today at his house in Kolkata. This morning, a team from the central investigation agency searched the minister’s residences in Kolkata and Asansol.

This evening, the crew drove away from the minister’s house in three vehicles, joined by some members of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The CBI raided the law minister’s six houses in Asansol and Kolkata, as well as his chartered accountant’s, this morning.

Workers for the Trinamool Congress protested against the raids in Asansol. Moloy Ghatak is a powerful Trinamool Congress leader. His wife, Sudeshna Ghatak, said that the CBI team behaved politely as they left his Asansol residence and added that she helped them in the inquiry.