Forex Market: Indian rupee edge lower

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar. The concern over rate hike by US Federal Reserve has influenced the investors.

At the Interbank forex market, Indian currency fell 11 paise to 79.93 against the US dollar in early trade. The Indian rupee settled at 79.8375 on Tuesday.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

The US dollar index, which compares the performance of the American currency against six major currencies, rose 0.08% to 110.43.