Know the health benefits of masturbation

Masturbation is a normal and healthy sexual act. People of all ages masturbate. It has several health benefits. But there several myths and misconception about the act in the society. Many people have many doubts and misconceptions about this. Some believe that masturbation causes infertility and reduce male potency.

‘Masturbation is not generally thought to affect sperm count or fertility in a normal healthy man. But, if a person have a low sperm count, avoid ejaculating for two to three days when trying to conceive for optimal sperm count,’ says gynaecologist and fertility expert Peter Risk.

Frequent masturbation does not affect sperm count or the ability to get pregnant. In fact, masturbation has both physical and mental health benefits. Studies also show that masturbation relieves stress and physical tension.

Masturbation and sex stimulate the release of endorphins in the brain and improve mood. Sex also reduces levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Ejaculation is stimulated by the release of chemicals such as oxytocin and prolactin. These also help in getting good sleep. Some studies suggest that masturbation and orgasm can improve immunity.

Masturbation increases blood flow to the genitals. It makes the sexual organs function properly.

It reduces the risk of prostate cancer. Men who ejaculated more than 20 times a month were 20 percent less likely to develop prostate cancer, according to a study published in the European Journal of Urology.

Masturbation can help reduce the risk of heart disease. A study published in the American Journal of Cardiology suggests that lack of sex (once a month or less) increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.