Supreme Court to hear request on Friday challenging release of accused in Bilkis Bano case

On Friday, September 9, the Supreme Court is due to hear the appeal against the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna will hear the matter according the cause list. On August 25, a three-judge panel headed by former CJI Ramana gave notice in the matter. All convicts who had been released were required by the court to join the case as parties.

The 11 convicts who had received life sentences in the case were freed last month. Following the approval of their appeal for remission of the sentence, the convicts were released under Gujarat’s remission policy. These persons were found guilty in 2008 and given life sentences for the rape and murder of the victim’s family members.

Despite the fact that the crime was committed in the State of Gujarat, the Supreme Court ordered in 2004 that the trial be moved from Ahmedabad to a court in Mumbai with the necessary authority.

One of the convicts in the case filed a petition with the Supreme Court of India asking it to direct Gujarat to consider his request for early release under the July 9, 1992, policy that was in effect at the time of his conviction.