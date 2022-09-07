To concentrate on his health, Justin Bieber postpones the rest of the ‘Justice’ World Tour.

The ‘Justice’ World Tour has been formally cancelled by Justin Bieber. The singer announced the news via an Instagram story on Tuesday and gave medical reasons for the tour’s postponement.

In advance of his October visit to India as part of his globe tour, Bieber had previously played in a few locations. His remaining tour dates have been postponed.

The performer announced he was postponing the tour to concentrate on his health. The artist was identified as having Ramsay Hunt syndrome earlier this year.

The message began, ‘Earlier this year, I went public about my fight with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was mostly paralysed.’

‘As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.’

‘After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,’ the Canadian star continued.

‘This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.’

Justin went on to recall, ‘After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.’

‘So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.’

Before concluding his post, Justin assured his fans that he will ‘be ok, but I need time to rest and get better’.