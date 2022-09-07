UAE to launch new 5-year green visa

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity Citizenship Customs and Ports Security (ICP) in the UAE has announced a new 5-year Green Visa system. The new visa will come into force from October 3, 2022.

Salaried people, self-employed individuals and investors or partners in companies will be benefited by the new visa. The new visa will allow them to have a visa without a sponsor for a period of five years. Green Visa holders can sponsor first-degree relatives.