UAE to launch new 5-year green visa

Sep 7, 2022, 09:30 pm IST

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity Citizenship Customs and Ports Security (ICP) in the UAE has announced a new 5-year Green Visa system. The new visa will come into force from October 3, 2022.

Salaried people, self-employed individuals and investors or partners in companies  will be benefited by the new visa. The new visa will allow them to  have a visa without a sponsor for a period of five years. Green Visa holders can sponsor first-degree relatives.

 

