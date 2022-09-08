After father killed in road rage incident in Sonipat, Haryana, son commits suicide

In Haryana’s Sonipat, a man committed suicide by consuming poison while grieving the death of his father. His father, Jagbir, a bus driver for the state of Haryana, was killed in a road accident.

Roadway workers protested the incident and urged that a case be registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Political agitation also intensified after the incident.

Surendra Pawar, a Congress member, visited the deceased’s family members and employees of Haryana Roadways. He has said that police did not take appropriate action in the situation, which forced the son of the driver to take this step.

He criticized the government and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. The Congress MLA also stated that the government must act quickly to decrease crime because it is continuously increasing in Sonipat.