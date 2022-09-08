Burning Man Festival at US desert ends with 8-hour traffic jam; pics go viral

In Nevada, United States of America, the Burning Man music and arts event ended on Monday. This turned into the first Burning Man festival after three years of COVID delays. For the nine-day event, at least 80,000 visitors had gathered. Thousands of vehicles lined up simultaneously to return after the festival, causing a traffic bottleneck to last for more than eight hours for those leaving the Black Rock Desert.

The photographs, which the revellers shared, showed miles of 15-lane, bumper-to-bumper gridlock. On social media, the images have gained a lot of attention. Taking to Twitter, official Burning Man tweeted, ‘Exodus wait time is currently around eight hours. Consider delaying your departure until conditions improve’.

One user wrote, ‘Though human beings like examining the Burning guy aesthetic to Mad Max… the Exodus from the camp is the maximum Mad Max I actually have felt all week… 5 hours in, greater until I reach the exit gate’.

People travelled in large numbers from all around the world to attend the Burning Man celebration, which was held before Labor Day. The festival closed with the burning of an effigy, known as The Burning Man. Since the festival’s beginning in 1989, this has been the standard way to end it.

In commemoration of the summer solstice, two members of the San Francisco artists community, Larry Harvey and Jerry James, torched an eight-foot (metre) tall wooden effigy of a man in 1986, launching the first Burning Man event. Twenty people were present to see it. Over the course of the following four years, Harvey and James returned to the location with ever higher effigies, along with growing audiences.