BYD e6 MPV launched for private buyers in India: Price and feature

Mumbai: Chinese auto manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) has launched its e6 MPV for private buyers in India. The new electric Multi purpose Vehicle (MPV) is priced at 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It was launched in India last year at the same price but was earlier only available for commercial and fleet operators.

The BYD e6 is the only all-electric vehicle in its segment in the Indian market. It comes in 2 variants- the GL and the GLX. The GLX version has an AC fast charging option. The wall-mounted AC charger can charge the car fully in just 2 hours.

The new MPV is powered by a lithium-iron-phosphate battery of 71.7kWh. The in-house battery produces 93 bhp with 180 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 130 kmph and offers a range of 520 km per charge on the WLTC city cycle. The BYD e6 supports DC fast charging that can charge the battery from 30-80% in 35 minutes and can be charged fully in 90 minutes.

Other features include an LED lighting, 6-way adjustable leather seats, rotatable infotainment system with a 10.1 inch screen along with bluetooth, WiFi, in-built navigation and a CN95 air filtration system.