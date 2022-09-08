JBL launches new true wireless stereo earphones in India: Details inside

Mumbai: American audio equipment manufacturer, JBL has launched Tune Flex true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. The JBL Tune Flex is priced at Rs. 6,999 and are available for purchase on Flipkart and JBL.com in Black colour.

The JBL Tune Flex TWS earphones are equipped with 12mm drivers. The device come with JBL Pure Bass Sound as well as JBL Sound Fit. It features ANC and a Smart Ambient feature. The new earphones will give 8 hours of battery life with ANC off on a single charge. With ANC on, the earbuds are said to offer up to 6 hours of playtime.