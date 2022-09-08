Tata Motors launches India’s first CNG-powered truck: Price and features

Mumbai: India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors has launched India’s first CNG powered Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) truck. The truck comes with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).
The all-new Signa CNG models are powered by a 5.7-litre SGI engine. The engine delivers peak power of 180hp and torque of 650Nm. They offer a range of up to 1,000 km.
The new trucks come equipped with Fleet Edge. Fleet Edge is Tata Motors’, digital solution for optimal fleet management that provides on-site support, Uptime Assurance, Breakdown Assistance, Insurance and Accidental Repair, Extended Warranty, and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and lifecycle management. The vehicle also offers additional safety features like Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
