Thiruvonasadya to be served in Sabarimala Sannidhanam today

Sabarimala: Devotees will be served Thiruvonasadya at the Sannidhanam of Sabarimala on Thursday. Thiruvonasadya is conducted by the Devaswom staff.

Melshanti N Parameswaran Namboothiri conducted the Utharadasadya on Wednesday. After Uchapooja, Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru placed a plantain leaf in front of the deity and served the sadya first. All devotees were offered sadya. Onasadya will be served on Avitam day and Chatayam day. A floral carpet was arranged under the Sannidhanam tantris and Devaswom staff.