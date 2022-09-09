Pics show ‘beautified’ grave of terrorist Yakub Memon with LED lighting; probe ordered

The purported embellishment of Yakub Memon’s burial in Mumbai, who was convicted of the 1993 Mumbai bombings, has caused a significant uproar. After being renovated with a marble border and LED illumination, photos of Memon’s burial are being extensively shared on social media. An investigation into the controversy has been mandated. DCP Nilotpal of the Mumbai Police will look into the situation. The Senior Inspector of LT Marg Police Station will be the Investigating Officer. Waqf Board, BMC, and Charity Commissioner are all sources of information for the police.

The Burial Waqf Board has control over the Bada Kabrastan location, where Yakub Memon’s remains was interred. The photographs clearly depict LED lights shining on Memon’s grave, which has a white marble barrier for decoration.

Ram Kadam, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has said that this was carried out while Uddhav Thackeray was in office and the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP coalition MVA government was in charge of the state. BJP MLA from Maharashtra Ram Kadam said, ‘Grave of terrorist Yakub Memon who executed 1993 Bombay bombings at Pakistan’s behest, converted into a Mazar when Uddhav Thackeray was CM. Is this his love for Mumbai, patriotism? Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi & he should apologise to people of Mumbai’, he said.

The light fixtures that had been installed at the tomb were swiftly taken down by Mumbai police following the argument.

In the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb bombings case, Yakub Memon is the sole convicted party who was hung. On July 30, 2015, Memon was executed by hanging at Nagpur Central Jail, and he was laid to rest in Marine Lines Bada Kabrastan in south Mumbai. Yakub, a chartered accountant by trade, is the younger brother of Tiger Memon, another suspect in the 1993 bombing.