Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope captures stunning image of Sun’s surface

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) in Hawaii has captured an amazing image of the Sun’s surface, which has been made public by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The layer of the Sun’s atmosphere immediately above its surface is shown in the image as the chromosphere.

On June 3, 2022, the world’s most potent solar telescope—which is situated on ground that has special spiritual and cultural significance to the Native Hawaiian people—took the first pictures of the chromosphere.

It also mentioned the image’s 82,500-kilometer-wide region and its 18-kilometer resolution. The hydrogen-beta line from the Balmer series was used to capture this image at a wavelength of 486.13 nanometers.

The telescope is almost finished with the first year of its Operations Commissioning Phase (OCP), according to the NSF, and it is living up to its promise to unveil the Sun in ways that have never been seen before.

The Inouye Solar Telescope’s photos and data, according to the National Science Foundation (NSF), will help create the next chapters on solar physics.