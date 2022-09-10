Five ‘disastrous’ tipping points have been reached due to the climate catastrophe, according to an infographic.

A key study claims that the global climate calamity has put the world perilously near to multiple ‘disastrous’ tipping points.

It shows that the 1.1 degrees C of global warming caused by human activities to date may have already crossed five dangerous tipping points.

These include the abrupt melting of carbon-rich permafrost, the collapse of a major current in the north Atlantic, and the loss of Greenland’s ice cap, all of which will result in significant sea level rises.

At 1.5 degrees C of heating, the minimal rise now expected, four of the five tipping points change from being conceivable to plausible. At 1.5 degrees C, five other tipping points, including changes to enormous northern forests and the extinction of nearly all alpine glaciers, become plausible.

The scientists estimated that there are 16 tipping points in total, the final six of which would need to be activated by global warming of at least 2 degrees C, according to the evidence found by the researchers. The tipping points would happen across spans of time that may be as long as hundreds of years.

The researchers arrived to the conclusion that the whole history of human civilization has evolved in temperatures lower than this, and that beyond 1C of global warming, ‘the Earth may have departed a’safe’ climate condition.’

When one tipping point is passed, it typically triggers further ones, creating cascades. There may be little risk, though, as this is still being investigated and wasn’t considered in the analysis.