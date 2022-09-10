‘If jailed, I’ll be more dangerous’; Ex- Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance toward the present administration is becoming more confrontational and brazen. Days after threatening to march on Islamabad, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) head warned that if the government imprisoned him, he would become much more dangerous. ‘ They’ve been attempting to lock me up for quite some time. If they imprison me, I will become even more dangerous’, Imran Khan stated this before appearing in court.

Khan went on to say that officials are worried about who did it since a large detachment of police has been stationed outside the Islamabad High Court. However, during the hearing in which Imran was charged with contempt of court, the former Prime Minister took a more measured attitude, stating, ‘Every comment has a context. The country is regressing day by day, as evidenced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report. They may do anything they want, but the only way to end the turmoil is to hold new elections’.

According to Pakistani reports, Imran was alluding to the terrorist accusation on which he was arrested. The allegations against Khan stem from what police said was a threat to the Islamabad police chief and a female judge after Khan complained about police torture of an aide facing sedition charges for allegedly encouraging rebellion in the military. Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court extended Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail for two weeks last month on terrorist allegations related to a speech. However, the immunity will expire on Monday.

This is not the first time Imran has adopted an aggressive stance on both defence and offence. Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed warned earlier this week that Imran Khan is anticipated to call for a march on Islamabad as the floodwaters recede. According to reports, Ahmed turned to Twitter on Sunday to criticise the existing administration and announce the PTI chief’s decision. ‘ Imran Khan will issue the call for Islamabad soon the floodwaters recede,’ Ahmed tweeted.