It’s World Suicide Prevention Day! Make a difference by taking action

On September 10, the globe commemorates World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD). As the name implies, the day is dedicated to raising awareness about suicide prevention all across the world. World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was created in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). Suicide deaths account for 1.4% of all fatalities globally. The majority of suicides are caused by mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, substance abuse disorders, psychosis, and other trauma-related disorders.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), anxiety is a natural component of life. However, for persons suffering from an anxiety illness, it begins to interfere with daily tasks such as job performance, academics, and relationships. Anxiety disorders are classified into different kinds, including generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, and phobia-related disorders. Here are some coping strategies for anxiety and depression:

Communicate;

Share your emotions with whomever you trust. Allowing your feelings to be expressed to a trusted friend, companion, or family member will help you feel calmer on the inside and provide you with clarity of thinking. Holding down emotions can lead to increased mental tension and overthinking.

Self-care;

If you are feeling worried, take a break from whatever you are doing to relax. When you are overwhelmed with worried thoughts, do breathing techniques and drink water. This will assist you in allowing your energy to settle. Go for a walk in the fresh air to clear your head. Incorporating yoga and meditation into your daily routine might also help you deal with anxiety.

Engage in physical activity;

Being physically active and healthy will assist you to direct your energy in the proper way, allowing you to cope with your worried thoughts.

Dietary Supplements;

A well-balanced diet may do wonders for both your physical and emotional well-being. The necessary minerals, vitamins, and other ingredients will guarantee that your brain functions properly, allowing you to deal with stress more effectively.

Seek Professional Advice;

Seek quick professional treatment if your anxiety is interfering with your everyday life. Professional assistance can help you overcome your problems by utilising available therapies and drugs (if necessary).