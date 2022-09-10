Kia launches Sonet X-Line in India: Features and price

Mumbai: South Korean based automobile manufacturer, Kia launched its new top-spec variant Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), Kia Sonet X-Line in India. The variant with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission configuration is priced at Rs 13.39 lakh and 6-speed automatic transmission is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, pan-India).

The new SUV is offered in a 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT configuration and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with 6AT configuration. Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, brake assist, front and rear parking sensors and projector fog lamps.