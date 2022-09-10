Nokia launches eco-friendly handset: Details inside

Mumbai: Finland based smartphone brand, Nokia launched its eco-friendly handset, Nokia X30 5G at the IFA 2022 event in Berlin. The Nokia X30 5G is priced at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 42,000). It comes in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colours options and in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options.

Also Read: Tecno launches new laptop: Details inside

It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and runs on Android 12. The handset features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 700 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It features a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.The Nokia X30 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.