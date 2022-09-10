On Saturday, PM Modi will inaugurate a science conference in Ahmedabad.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the Centre-State Science Conclave taking place in Ahmedabad. The prime minister will address the crowd via video conference from Delhi.

To promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the nation and develop Center-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms, the first of its kind science conclave is being organised.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology, ‘it would boost Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, to develop a robust science, technology, and innovation (STI) ecosystem across the country.’

Sessions on various topics, such as the STI Vision 204, future growth paths, the vision for STI in the states, and universal access to digital health care will be covered during the two days of the conclave.

There will also be discussions about the necessity of tripling private sector R&D expenditures by 2030 as well as agricultural technological interventions to raise farmers’ incomes.

Researchers and academics will also discuss Clean Energy for All, the Hydrogen Mission, and ideas for manufacturing potable drinking water. They will also talk about the Deep Ocean Mission and how it relates to coastal states.