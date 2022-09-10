Samsung unveils Samsung Galaxy A04s: Details

Mumbai: Popular smartphone brand, Samsung unveiled Galaxy A04s. The price of the smartphone is yet not revealed by the South Korean company. It is spotted on Samsung website in Finland in Black, Copper, Green, and White colours.

The dual-SIM (nano) Samsung Galaxy A04s runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top and is powered by octa-core SoC. The handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors include accelerometer, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.