3 dead, 2 injured in car-truck collision

Barmer: 3 people lost their lives and 2 others were injured in a car-truck collision. The accident took place at Gudamalani in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Earlier on Friday, 5 people were killed and more than a dozen people were injured after the jeep they were travelling in collided with a truck in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. The accident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at the Ladnun Highway near Burari village. The victims were returning from Ramdevra.