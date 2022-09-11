DH Latest NewsDH NEWSRajasthanLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

3 dead, 2 injured in car-truck collision

Sep 11, 2022, 02:52 pm IST

Barmer: 3 people lost their lives and 2 others were injured in a car-truck collision. The accident took place  at Gudamalani in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Also Read: Powerful earthquake hits Papua New Guinea 

Earlier on Friday,  5 people were killed and more than a dozen people were injured after the jeep they were travelling in collided with a truck in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. The accident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at the Ladnun Highway near Burari village. The  victims were returning from Ramdevra.

 

Tags
shortlink
Sep 11, 2022, 02:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button