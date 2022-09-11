Akasa Air launches new domestic flight service

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Akasa Air launched a new domestic flight service connecting Chennai in Tamil Nadu with Bengaluru in Karnataka. Chennai is the fifth city in the air carrier’s network.

The airline will operate 2 daily flights in each direction on the Chennai-Bengaluru route. The airline will start 1 additional daily flight from September 15 on the Chennai-Mumbai route and will add an additional daily flight on the Chennai-Bengaluru route from September 26.

The airline has also added a new route between Chennai and Kochi. The Chennai-Kochi service will begin from September 26.

Akasa Air started its operation from August 7. The airline started its commercial operations with 2 aircraft and has subsequently received 4 aircraft till now. The air carrier informed that its fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, it will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72.