Finally, DC Comics has revealed the real identity of the Joker; Read more…

The Joker from DC Comics is one of, if not the finest, villains in pop culture. The Joker, purportedly Batman’s arch-enemy, is such a compelling personality that he routinely outperforms the superhero in comic book, film, and television adaptations. He is also one of the most recognised wicked guys, with his mop of green hair, bleached face, and a disconcertingly wide smile. Joker, a psychopath, is both cunning and insane. His life’s goal is to make Batman’s life a living hell, and he generally succeeds until the Caped Crusader foils his machinations.

One of the reasons for the Joker’s mystery is because we don’t truly know who he is deep down. Heath Ledger’s Joker revealed three separate origin tales in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight Trilogy,’ and it’s safe to assume none of them were genuine. While the 2019 film ‘Joker’ did present an origin story, it was more of a gloomy character study than a comic-book movie. Many people feel that if there was a solid origin story for the Joker, the figure would lose his enigma.

Even DC Comics appears to have given the Joker a name. The continuing Flashpoint Beyond narrative included an alternate plotline in which Bruce Wayne’s father Thomas became Batman and was confronted by his own wife Martha, who became the Joker, and Bruce Wayne was assassinated, causing Martha to lose her sanity.

Martha tortured Earth-0 supervillain Psycho-Pirate to get the truth. The Joker we know was a failing comedian, mirroring ‘Joker’ and Alan Moore’s seminal comic novel ‘The Killing Joke.’ So the Joker’s real name is Jack Oswald White, and he used to work as a janitor at Wayne Casino, cleaning toilets.

