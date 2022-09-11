Foods to help remove bad breath and improve dental health

Maintaining good dental hygiene is essential since failing to do so can result in cavities, plaque buildup, and other dental issues. As a result, it’s critical that you monitor and maintain your dental health.

You could have bad breath occasionally for a variety of causes, including the food you consume or even an illness in the mouth. In order to adequately treat the ailment, you must identify the underlying source of the issue. However, there are several items that might aid in helping you rid of the unpleasant taste on your tongue.

Green tea

The high concentrations of polyphenols, which are antioxidants, in this tea work to lessen foul breath. It is better to just take a little amount of these as they also contain caffeine.

Ginger

This helps to lessen foul breath since it contains 6-gingerol. This remedy for foul breath involves combining warm water, lemon juice, and crushed ginger. Additionally, try to avoid using processed ginger and instead use raw ginger.

Citrus fruits

These fruits include vitamin C, which aids in clearing up bad breath and guards against more dental issues.

Yoghurt

This dairy product aids in freshening your breath. It is high in vitamin D, which helps to fight off bacteria in the body and gradually lessens foul breath.

Dark chocolate

Contrary to common belief, dark chocolate might really aid in reducing bad breath. It aids in the eradication of germs and hinders the formation of plaque, both of which may contribute to bad breath.