‘Impacts morale’; Forest service clashes over ‘IFS’ acronym

The Indian Forest Service’s association has written to Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State (MoS) Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, who has discussed the issue with the Department of Personnel. The letter was written to MoS Ashwini by the Chairman of the Indian Forest Service Union, Dr. SP Yadav, who noted that the service has a history of more than 100 years. The letter said that the department of personnel and training (DoPT)/appointment committee of cabinet (ACC) had begun using IFoS for the service, despite the fact that IFS was preferred.

The association’s main point is that IFS should not be used for Indian foreign service and that the abbreviation is known in India as ‘forest service’. It is important to remember that this is an old problem, and the union highlighted it again in 2017. While the Indian Foreign Service was established in 1946, the Indian Forest Service was established in 1966. However, the union has pointed out in its petitions that the forest service formerly existed as the Imperial Forest Service (IFS), which was established by the British government in India in 1866 and gave rise to the abbreviation IFS. It even emphasised the usage of the acronym IFS in government forest laws and guides.

Meanwhile, MoS Choubey has written to Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS in the Ministry of Personnel, requesting that IFS be used for the Indian forest service. He communicated the union’s position that IFS has been utilized since the 1920s and that current modifications have been made with the usage of IFoS even by the various departments, officials, and papers for the service. In the letter, he stated that this ‘affects the morale of the commanders’. Minister Ashwini has also discussed the issue over the phone with Minister Jitendra, stating that no such formal order exists on the use of IFoS for the Indian Forest Service, emphasizing the usage of IFS.