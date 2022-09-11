Mahapanchayat demands CBI investigation into Sonali Phogat murder case

The government has not requested that the CBI conduct an investigation into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, despite the fact that it has been a few days since her death. Yashodhara, Phogat’s daughter, claimed that the government is ignoring her family’s demands. ‘The government is not listening to our demands. There is no security given to me. Though I am staying with the family, me and my family need security,’ said Yashodhara.

Additionally, the family of Phogat has claimed that their request for the CBI to look into the case is still pending. The family has now pounded on the mahapanchayat’s doors. The family expressed regret that the BJP is in power at the national level as well as in Haryana and Goa. Yet, the probe has not been handed over to the CBI.