People feeding ‘stray dogs’ may be liable for attacks by the animals; SC

The Supreme Court has ruled that those who feed stray dogs may be held accountable if the dogs attack people. The Supreme Court further stated that such persons should be held accountable for vaccinating stray dogs. The court also stated that stray dog feeders should face the expense of treatment if strays bite people. The court also emphasised the need of finding a solution to the problem of stray dogs.

The court made the statement while hearing a petition over the stray dog problem in Kerala. According to PTI, the case is being heard by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and J.K. Maheshwari. During an oral observation, Justice Khanna stated that he is a dog lover and urged that persons who feed stray dogs maintain a number or mark on the dog they feed.

‘These dog feeders will be accountable for immunisation and absorbing the expense if a person is attacked,’ added Justice Khanna. The court stated that there is a need to strike a balance between persons who feed stray dogs and safeguarding innocent people who are bitten by stray dogs. The bench also noted that we must realise that there is a stray dog problem. ‘ Dogs may become aggressive owing to a shortage of food or an illness. Authorities may place rabies-infected pets in a care facility’, the court made note.

Advocate VK Biju, representing the Kerala government, told the Supreme Court that eight persons have died since August. He testified in court that aggressive dogs attack youngsters and ladies in public settings. The counsel also brought up the recent death of a 12-year-old victim in Kerala. Biju referenced a 2015 Kerala High Court ruling to slaughter stray canines in accordance with local body legislation. The court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for September 28.