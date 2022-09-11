Rahul Gandhi lead Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra begins its Kerala leg

Rahul Gandhi, congress leader, led the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the party into its Kerala leg on Sunday. Rahul began the fifth day of the yatra in Kerala’s Parassala, in the district of Thiruvananthapuram. The yatra will stop at Dr GR Public School in Neyyattinkara, Kerala, later in the day before continuing.

After a video of a priest named George Ponnaiah telling Rahul Gandhi that ‘Jesus is a real God unlike Shakti’ emerged on Saturday, the yatra became the subject of controversy.

Shehzad Poonawala, a BJP spokesperson, attacked the Congress harshly on Twitter by posting a video of Rahul Gandhi and George Ponnaiah’s tete-a-tete. Poonawala tweeted, ‘Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons?’

On September 7, Rahul Gandhi set out on the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari. In Kashmir, the yatra will come to an end. It will take around 150 days to finish, travel 3,500 km, and pass through 12 states.