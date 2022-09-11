The Taliban dictatorship has left Afghanistan’s people more unhappy than ever!

According to a new survey conducted by a global analytics organization, Afghanistan is the unhappiest country in the world under Taliban tyranny in terms of bodily pain, mental stress, mental illnesses, poverty, unemployment, and fury. According to the study results, Afghans’ emotional states mirror the country’s instability and uncertainty since the terrorist organization seized authority in the South Asian country after the US withdrew its soldiers.

According to Gallup’s Negative Experience Index, 8% of Afghans are anxious and disturbed, 74% are suffering from mental strain as a result of unemployment and poverty, and 61% are depressed. Furthermore, according to research conducted in August-September 2021 and published by Khaama Press, 53% of Afghans wished to leave the country.

The population had a terrible time during the first two months after the Taliban takeover in August 2021. The UN humanitarian agency raised concern over the situation, stressing that 25 million people in the nation face severe human rights violations. The World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) were concerned about the country’s escalating food insecurity and poverty.

According to Abdul Naseer, a political expert, ‘a nation cannot achieve prosperity until poverty and unemployment are erased, thus the method to alleviate poverty and unemployment is to boost the private sector, attract investment, and create jobs in the country,’ ANI said.

Following the Taliban takeover last year, unprecedented national economic, financial, and humanitarian crises exacerbated the human rights situation. The gang has demolished the framework for addressing gender-based violence, obstructed women’s healthcare, and attacked women’s rights activists. According to UNAMA, about 59% of the population today requires humanitarian assistance, an increase of 6 million people since the beginning of 2021.